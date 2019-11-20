McClinton named KNWD GM

Leanna Coy

News Editor

NSU’s student media board met Thursday and selected Tifphany McClinton as KNWD’s spring general manager.

McClinton is a sophomore English major with a concentration in film and a minor in theater. She has been involved with KNWD since she transferred to NSU in spring 2019.

“I feel like KNWD brings a lot of personality to campus, and I would like to bring more,” McClinton said.

McClinton started her time at KNWD as a DJ with a show called “Tifph’s Tunes,” where she played mostly alternative music. This semester, McClinton served as the music director.

Cinnamon Player, this semester’s outgoing general manager, said she thinks McClinton will be a good fit for general manager. Player said even when she interviewed McClinton for music director, McClinton already had ideas and enthusiasm about what to do with the station.

“I was like all right, this is what we need,” Player said.

Player said she is confident McClinton will keep that same enthusiasm as general manager.

“She seems like she knows what she wants to do with the radio station, which makes me feel good that I’m leaving it in good hands,” Player said.

KNWD’s general manager has many responsibilities. She runs the station’s daily operations, oversees DemonFest in the spring, recruits new members at Freshman Connection sessions in the summer and hosts College Radio Day in the fall. The general manager also helps with First Night Fest, Attack of the Bands and N-Side View Day.

The student media board will meet in the spring to select the student media leaders for the 2020-2021 school year.