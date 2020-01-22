City land purchase to connect sports park, NSU

The city of Natchitoches will buy a 26-acre tract of land to connect its new sports park to Northwestern State University recreational facilities.

The Natchitoches City Council on Jan. 13 approved the acquisition of the parcel near Parc Natchitoches, the multi-million-dollar sports and recreation complex.

In a joint effort with NSU, the city plans to use the land to expand the existing recreational area.

The sports park, aptly named in honor of the area’s French heritage, is expected to open in February.

The facility will host youth baseball, softball and soccer, as well as hiking, fishing and NSU intramural sports.

The property carries a total price tag of $302,703, according to the city ordinance approving the purchase.

As previously reported by The Current Sauce, the University will receive 40% of revenue from a new 1% tax raise in Natchitoches Economic Development District 3 to manage operations at the park.

Greg Burke, athletic director for NSU, said he is unsure how much money the university will receive but believes any amount will be handed out quarterly.

Burke said there’s been an ongoing conversation between the city and the university and called it an example of good partnership.