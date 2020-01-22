Editorial: Fee hike poorly communicated

Editorial Board

Students deserve to know what changes with their fees since we have invested so much money in NSU. Not telling students about the fee increase was a mistake. That may sound blunt, but it is the truth. A student body shouldn’t be informed about a fee increase through a student post on social media. That’s the university’s job.

Not only did most students find out about the fee increase on social media, but some members of the administration also responded through a thread in the comments section. The Editorial Board understands that it was just a quick response to settle down angry students, but those students have a right to be angry.

Comparing the fee increase from other schools to ours doesn’t help or ease students’ minds. Students are angrier about not knowing about the fee increase than the actual fee increase.

The Editorial Board welcomes student responses of any kind. We would love to hear about how the fee increase is affecting students in any field or major. For one of our editors, her fees have gone up by $450. That is only a part of some students’ fees because many students ‘fees have gone up over 1,000 dollars.

To our fellow student body: this is not okay. Hopefully the school has learned a lesson in not informing students when things change and will move forward with a better system to let students know what is happening with the university.