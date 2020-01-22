Keeping the dream alive Students march to honor MLK

Brianna Corley

Arts and Living Editor

Decades after Martin Luther King Jr. stood against adversity with his dream, his words and legacy ripple across the nation and touch all aspects of life.

As the U.S. celebrated his memory Monday, students gathered at the Kyser flagpole in the cold for a march organized by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity in King’s honor.

Participant Coby McGee, sophomore, stressed the importance of remembering those who, like King, have laid the foundation for equality.

“Powerful,” McGee said. “Every aspect, everything he did just enlightened so many people in so many different ways.”

McGee said King’s words of unity have become imperative to the political climate of today.

“Despite the situation, despite the circumstances, we all need to rally together,” McGee said. “We need to unite as one.”

“He was about no matter what race, what religion, all of us coming together as brothers and sisters and supporting each other and loving each other and being equal together,” sophomore Nadia Johnson said.

In keeping with King’s own will to act, Johnson believes attending the march honors his dream and drive.

“Martin Luther King was all about peaceful protesting,” Johnson said. “Not only saying what you believe in but actually showing up and putting your feet to the pavement and proving it.”

Brittany Broussard, coordinator of NSU’s Center for Inclusion and Diversity, said the march is an imperative part of upkeeping King’s legacy. In her search to describe King’s message, she found it hard to settle on one word.

“Hope,” Broussard said. “Because there’s always hope that it’s going to be better, I mean with work, but it can be better.”

In the context of issues faced today, Broussard also felt it imperative to remember King’s dream was not only about unity but also change.

“If the system needs changing he actually wasn’t afraid to challenge the system,” Broussard said. “Change is difficult and we’re going through a difficult time, but I think if he were here he would understand what was going and be advocating for change.”