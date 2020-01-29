NSU players mourn Kobe: Basketball star remembered as role model

Keator Poleman

Digital Editor

Northwestern State University basketball players expressed sadness and shock about the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Retired Los Angeles Laker Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash Sunday along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others, according to media reports.

Brian White, NSU sophomore guard, remembers seeing Bryant play in the first NBA game he attended. White called the former Laker his favorite player and said his first jersey was Bryant’s.

White said Bryant was a great person and an inspiration.

“The situation is very tragic,” White said.

Trenton Massner, sophomore guard, said athletes like Bryant are why many choose to become basketball players.

“We want to be like them someday or be as good (as them),” Massner said.

Massner said Bryant was a motivation to perform better as players.

“He’s one of the hardest workers in the game,” Massner said.

Not only was Bryant a good player, Massner said, he was also a good person and father.

C.J. Jones, junior guard, called Bryant’s death shocking and said his death reminded him of when Michael Jackson died.