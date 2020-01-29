Police ID suspect in double homicide

Staff reports

The Natchitoches Police Department has identified a suspect in a double homicide that took place Monday on Short Seventh Street.

According to a Natchitoches Police Department press release, an arrest warrant has been issued for Jessie James Petite Jr., who is charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of attempted first degree murder.

On Monday at around 10:17 p.m., Natchitoches police officers responded to a disturbance on the 900 block of Short Seventh Street. They found Larry Batiste, 41; Hiram Phillips Jr., 35; and a female suffering from gunshot wounds.

Batiste and Phillips were pronounced dead from their injuries. The female was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and later to a hospital in Shreveport, where she is listed in severe condition.

Petite, of Natchitoches, is described as a black male, 21, 135 pounds, around 5’7”.

Natchitoches police is asking the public for help locating the suspect. If you have information, contact the Natchitoches Police Department at -318-352-8101 or Detective William Connell at 318-238-3911.