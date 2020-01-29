Scholarship to honor Carley McCord: NSU alumna remembered as supportive, inspiring

Trinity Velazquez

Copy Editor

The family of Carley McCord, the Northwestern State University alumna who died recently, is working with NSU officials to create a scholarship in her honor.

A 2011 NSU graduate, McCord was killed in a plane crash Dec. 28 in Lafayette. She worked as a sports journalist and digital media reporter.

The scholarship will probably benefit young women pursuing careers in media, according to an NSU spokesperson.

“A member of the development team will work with the McCord family on criteria for the scholarship when it is more appropriate,” NSU Director of Development Jill P. Bankston said. “We usually give families a respectable amount of grieving time before we work out the details of the scholarship.”

McCord was remembered fondly by NSU community members who knew her.

“She was an amazing and supportive friend who only wanted others to succeed,” said NSU photographer Chris Reich, who was friends with McCord when both were students here. “As a coworker she was relentless and one of the hardest working people you will ever meet.”

“Carley was also someone who marched to the beat of her own drum,” said Reatha Cox, director of First Year Experience. “When she did something, she did it all out.”

McCord was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma, a presidential ambassador, and Miss Lady of the Bracelet in 2010. She competed in the Miss Louisiana pageant.

“Carley was the kind of person, whether she was giving a tour through the university recruiting office or she was doing a program with her sorority or doing something to engage the students — Carly was a little bit everywhere,” Cox said.

“Her impact is bringing out the best in people,” Reich said. “She understood networking and using her position for good but never looking for a free hand out.”

“She was a very giving person, and she did things her way,” Cox said. “She was passionate about everything she did. I think she left a mark on people. She had a bright future, and I’m glad we got to have a little bit of that sunshine.”

“The biggest takeaway from Carley’s life should be to help others professionally when possible,” Reich said. “Mentor where you can, support friends in their professional endeavors. Use your power and clout, whatever it is, to make the world a better place and help your friends.”

“Carley was very inspiring to women of all ages, not only in sports media,” Cox said. “Carley was a genuine person who took the time to have a true engagement with everyone that she met.

To donate to the Carley McCord Memorial Scholarship, visit http://www.northwesternstatealumni.com/donations/carley-mccord-memorial-scholarship or contact Bankston at bankstonj@nsula.edu or 318-357-4241.