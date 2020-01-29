SGA, administration in talks over fee hike

Keator Poleman

Digital Editor

At Monday’s Student Government Association meeting, SGA President Jacob Ellis shared Dean of Students Francis Conine’s response to the SGA cabinet’s concerns about the university’s administration’s handling of the increased registration fee.

In an email responding to a message the cabinet sent Jan. 27, Conine assured Ellis that she, Vice President of Academic Affairs Greg Handel and NSU President Chris Maggio would discuss the message and respond.

In the message, addressed to Conine, Handel and Maggio, SGA’s cabinet said it believes the fee raise was in the best interest of university finances; however, it asks the administration to officially notify students of the changes via email and include students in future decisions affecting them.

In other business, SGA approved a resolution congratulating Louisiana State University head football coach Ed Orgeron on the university’s victory over the Clemson Tigers at the College Football National Championship game.

The senate also endorsed the induction of Orgeron, an NSU alumnus, into the Long Purple Line, the hall of distinction for former students located in the Friedman Student Union.

Additionally, Ellis appointed the following to their respected posts:

• SGA – Kaden Graves and Kaylynn Semien

• Academic Affairs Commissioner – Senator Tjah Edwards

• Organization Relief Fund – The Current Sauce Viewpoints Editor Thomas Celles

• V.L. Roy Service Day Chair – Senator Lydia Crawford

The Senate approved all appointees.

Vice President Cherish Wilson said a speaker for Black History Month is still being discussed.

Karen Loach, assistant director for the Career Service Center, visited SGA urging students to attend the career fair Feb. 11 in the Student Union Ballroom.

Students interested in seeing potential employers are asked to bring a resume and dress in either business casual or business professional attire.

Anyone attempting to enter the job fair dressed inappropriately will not be allowed to enter. Information about the event can be seen at the Career Center’s website.

The Senate discussed at length a proposal to expand the hours of operation at the Wellness, Recreation and Activity Center.

Senators discussed multiple possibilities, including keeping the WRAC open 24 hours and allowing WRAC staff enough time to do their homework as some workers are also students.

Discussion never made it to a vote. The Senate suggested it may operate “polling” areas around campus to allow students the chance to voice their opinions.

Commissioner Elizabeth Coleman said SGA’s budget currently stands at $45,532.18; the Speaker’s budget is $94,699.80; and the Organizational Relief Fund budget is about $36,216.08.