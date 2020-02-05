Dance concert to explore complexity of time

Brianna Corley

Arts and Living Editor

Debuting Feb. 12 at the Fine Arts Auditorium in the A.A. Fredericks Arts Center, the dance-focused “Moving Through Time” aims to entertain and provoke.

“Moving Through Time” will explore time in all capacities – spending it, wasting it and never getting it back.

Dancers will perform in styles including tap, ballet and modern.

“Each of the choreographers are faculty here,” Jared Doster, show choreographer and assistant professor of dance, said. “We all came together and decided on a common theme which is time and moving through time.”

Emmanuel Dunn, senior and tap performer, noted that the collaborative nature of “Moving Through Time” also expands to its dancers.

“It’s been a collaboration with the teacher rather than her just choreographing something for us and giving us something to learn,” Dunn said. “We’ve actually been choreographing it together.”

Helping develop the tap piece rather than simply taking the instructor’s notes has made Dunn feel more creative and thoughtful in his performance.

Dunn said the concert’s themes will cause the audience to think more deeply about dance and its importance in daily life.

“Each of our dancers will be doing different styles of tap and embody different people who were famous like the tap greats,” Dunn said. “People [can] see how dance has progressed over time and the roots and where it started to where it [is] now.”

Maci Brunt, a senior who will perform contemporary ballet, modern and contemporary modern, felt the incredible versatility which comes with the theme of time.

“Each piece means something different,” Brunt said.

Brunt noted the performers only have eight rehearsals for each piece before the show debuts. That’s a challenge, she said, particularly when finding the tone for each piece and the production as a whole.

Brunt hopes audiences will “feel something through our movement,” she said. “As dancers that’s all we can really ask.”

“Moving through Time” is a collaborative effort between Doster and theater and dance faculty members Brett Alan Garfinkel, Crystal Lewis, Rebecca Morgan and Kirstin Riehl.

“Moving Through Time” will be performed Feb. 13, 14 and 15 in Fredericks Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. show Feb. 15. Adults tickets cost $15, and children and senior tickets cost $12. Admission is free for all Northwestern State University; Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts; and Bossier Parish Community College students with a current ID and sticker.