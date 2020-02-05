Women’s basketball head coach resigns

Submitted and Staff Reports

Northwestern State University women’s basketball coach Jordan Dupuy has resigned and will be placed on leave for the remainder of his contract, which expires on April 30.

According to a Jan. 26 press release, “a mutual decision was reached between Dupuy and the NSU administration to move in another direction that would be in the best interest of the program.”

The announcement came after the Lady Demons’ 72-56 loss on Jan. 25 to Southeastern Louisiana at Prather Coliseum. That defeat dropped NSU to 5-13 overall and 2-7 in Southland Conference play.

Dupuy was in his fourth season as the Lady Demons head coach, compiling a 36-60 overall record.

Associate head coach Aaron A. Swinson will serve as the team’s interim head coach and will hold that position through the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

The Lady Demons play Wednesday against Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas.

Greg Burke, director of NSU athletics, declined to comment.

According to the press release, the university will have no further comment.