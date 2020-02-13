Black History Month event speaker-less as month nears end

Keator Poleman

Digital Editor

The Student Government Association will not have a Black History Month speaker for this year’s event, Academic Affairs Commissioner Tja’h Edwards said at Monday’s meeting.

Edwards said SGA waited too late to formalize a speaker. A previously scheduled Black Lives Matter event will take place.

In other business, the Demon Discount program may launch as early as next week, Student Affairs Commissioner Kristen Prejean said. With the new program, Prejean said students can better distinguish which businesses around the city offer student discounts.

External Affairs Commissioner Tyler Magnano and Prejean are designing a logo for businesses to display for the program.

Treasurer and Fiscal Affairs Commissioner Elizabeth Coleman released the standing balances:

• SGA: $45,512.36

• Speaker: $59,787

• Organizational Relief Form has about $24,000 left

Speaker of the Senate Nick Hopkins said SGA is looking to partner with the Natchitoches Chamber of Commerce to have a candidate forum for this semester’s city elections.

Magnano said a new website for SGA is nearing completion with a launch date set for approximately two weeks.

SGA President Jacob Ellis said Vice President Cherish Wilson is restructuring the Senate departments. Ellis said the move is due to the lopsided number of senators in each department, since many senators have either been appointed or left.

During the Senate forum, Sen. Sheridan Douglas brought up concerns about how the digital faculty directory is outdated and in need of updating.

Sen. Darrin Nixon suggested aligning the proctoring center’s hours with Watson Memorial Library’s. Nixon said the ProctorU system costs about $55, and some professors don’t allow students to use any other external proctor.

Senators also discussed opening a dog park on campus, but Ellis said the only dogs allowed on all areas of campus are service animals. He added that emotional support animals are allowed in the dorms, and pets aren’t allowed on campus at all.

In new business, appointees to V.L. Roy Service Day and Traffic Appeals were approved. The appointees are:

• Blaise Crochet, Dawson Cranford, Hannah Boquet, Luther Brooks IV and Alexandria Nelson for V.L. Roy Service Day

• Terran Turner and Jules Lummus for Traffic Appeals

In old business, SGA approved resolutions announced during last week’s meeting congratulating Sodexo and Director of First Year Experience and Leadership Development Reatha Cox.

In announcements, Ellis said the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, of which he is a member, is hosting a philanthropy dinner on Feb. 13 at the Cane River Brewing Company. The event will have live music, food, drinks and a raffling contest (see “Pike to host event for sick member,” page 1).

A $20 student ticket allows guest to enter the door, but you must buy a $55 ticket for dinner. Alcoholic drinks may be purchased at the bar. Raffle tickets are $5 and student tickets may be purchased at the door.

The event is in honor of Connar Zaldivar, a sophomore at NSU and Pi Kappa Alpha brother. All proceeds are being donated to the American Cancer Society. To donate, contact a fraternity member.