Mary Gaffney

Fashion Columnist

Valentine’s Day is rapidly approaching, and I could not be more excited. The rose hues and pink vibes are romantic and fun, even if you’re just hanging with friends or family for this special day of love that the candy companies created to force us into buying heart-shaped boxes of chocolates and overpriced roses.

The day of dressing in reds and pinks can be fun, but let’s know that there is more to a day of love. With love, comes lingerie. That generally stays in the bedroom (or car, or woods, or hotel room, etc.), but let’s focus on how to wear your indoor intimates outside.

Valentine’s Day is about love, and self-love is one of the most important types of love. Showing the world a more vulnerable side with your clothing can be a form of self-love, and I’m all about it.

There are many ways to wear lingerie outside. Some are subtle and others are a tit smack in the face that can be freeing and new. I love to wear a teddy, a usually lace bodysuit, with jeans or pattern pants to keep the outfit looking classy. I personally love lingerie items in black since they keep up the simple yet sexy look that I love to go for.

Bralettes can also be worn as a shirt if you aren’t too concerned with showing tummy and cleavage. There is something about wearing a corset in public that is like strapping on confidence for the day. Wearing lingerie in public with confidence ties a whole look together.

A simple slip look with a cardigan or jacket and boots is comfortable and stylish. Literally there is nothing I love more than silk and lace. They are the perfect combination of sexy and classy. When it comes to slips, you can even wear a slip skirt, pairing it with T-shirts or sweaters.

No matter what you do, you will always look like you’re stepping up your style in the easiest way possible. A casual Valentine’s look is perfect for a day alone or with the girls. No matter what you wear, Valentine’s Day is about love and treating your friends and family.