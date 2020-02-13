Pike to host event for sick member

Leanna Coy

News Editor



When Northwestern State University student Connar Zaldivar was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, his fraternity brothers knew they wanted to take action to help him. Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity will be holding Pikes for a Cure on Thursday, Feb. 13 at Cane River Brewing Company to benefit the American Cancer Society.



“We started Pikes for a Cure to show our brother we care and support him,” Pi Kappa Alpha president Kyler Burns said. Burns said the fraternity hopes to raise awareness of the severity of how cancer can affect a college student. Zaldivar has been receiving treatment in Houston since October, Burns said.



Tyler Magnano, external vice president of Pi Kappa Alpha, said there are two different types of tickets available. The $55 ticket, Magnano said, comes with dinner. The dinner includes a salad, entrée, side, dessert, water and tea. There is also a $20 ticket available that does not come with dinner but will still grant access to the brewery and live music. Magnano said beer will also be available for purchase through the brewery.



Magnano said Zaldivar’s situation has hit close to home.

“It brings to surface the fact that this could happen to anyone around you, no matter what stage of life they are in,” Magnano said. “It also makes me appreciate and value the time I spend with everyone in my fraternity more deeply.”



Behr Behrendsen, member of Pi Kappa Alpha, said that when Zaldivar’s condition was first announced to the fraternity last semester, a collective feeling of shock filled the room.



“This event is a result of that concern,” Behrendsen said.

The event will last from 6-8 p.m. with the buffet opening at 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, become a sponsor or make a donation, visit https://my.crowdchange.co/8mvl2a