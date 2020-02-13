Students respond to Trump acquittal

Keator Poleman

Digital Editor

Northwestern State University students’ reactions varied regarding President Donald Trump’s acquittal Feb. 5.



The Republican-led U.S. Senate voted 52-48 not to remove Trump from office following his impeachment by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. The impeachment hearings involved weeks of debate on whether the president obstructed justice and abused the power of his office.



Vanessa Upton, sophomore, said she supported the verdict. As a Republican and Trump supporter, Upton said she would have supported acquittal even if someone other than Trump had faced similar treatment.



Courteny Cedotal, sophomore, said while she has heard about the news, she has not been following up enough to say much about it.



Jasmine Howard, junior, said while she feels Trump should be removed, Democrats could have waited until the election to defeat Trump instead of trying to impeach him. Howard also said Vice President Mike Pence would have been a worse option than the president had the Senate voted to remove Trump.



Louisiana’s senators, both Republicans, voted to acquit Trump.



“Our founders did not intend impeachment to be used this way,” Sen. John Kennedy said in a prepared statement. “I believe Speaker Pelosi’s attempt to normalize impeachment and to turn it into a routine political weapon was a mistake. In fact, it was reckless. A country as great as ours deserves better, and so do her people.”



“Congress must now work together to solve the issues concerning Americans, like lowering the cost of medication and ending surprise medical billing,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy, a physician.