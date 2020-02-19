Head football coach charged with DWI

Submitted reports

Northwestern State University head football coach Brad Laird was charged with driving while intoxicated Saturday night, according to an NSU press release.

After a university investigation, Laird was suspended for one week without pay.

“He was also issued a letter of reprimand informing him of consequences that could result from any future misconduct that would violate the conditions of his contract with the university,” NSU Director of Athletics Greg Burke said. “The letter also outlined additional measures to address this incident.”

Laird issued a statement apologizing for getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.

“It was a poor and selfish decision, and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk,” Laird said.

Laird also apologized to “[his] family, Dr. Jim Henderson and the University Louisiana System, Dr. Chris Maggio and Northwestern State University, Mr. Greg Burke and the Northwestern State Athletic Department, and to the Northwestern State football players and coaches – past and present” in his statement.

“As a role model for this great University and the players and coaches, I am disappointed as my actions were not in the best interest of my family, University, players and coaches,” Laird said. “I completely understand there are consequences for all actions, and I accept the disciplinary terms that come with the decision I made Saturday night.”

Laird was a quarterback at NSU during his college career. He was named head coach in November 2017. His overall record as NSU’s head coach is 8-15.