Long time university vice president steps down

Keator Poleman

Digital Editor

Dr. Marcus Jones, Northwestern State University’s executive vice president of university and business affairs, is leaving his job at NSU to join the University of Louisiana System’s staff in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Jones, an NSU graduate, has worked for the university since 1994. Jones said leaving NSU is bittersweet. He said he has worked with many wonderful people in his time here.

Despite leaving Natchitoches for the capital, Jones said he hopes to continue to help NSU at a system level.

Jones was appointed as the executive vice president in 2016 during the tenure of then NSU President Jim Henderson.

Henderson, who is the UL System president, said he recruited Jones for his new job about two weeks ago.

“His academic and legal expertise will be fully utilized as we enhance and expand systemic initiatives for our nine member institutions,” Henderson said.

Henderson said Jones’ position is set so he can make a big impact at the state level.

Frances Conine, dean of students, said she will miss Jones personally and professionally. Conine said Jones’ move has left a void at the university, but NSU will continue to benefit through his work in the system.