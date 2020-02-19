Parc Natchitoches open for business

Keator Poleman

Digital Editor

The cold air and wet weather didn’t ward off attendees eager to get a firsthand glance at Natchitoches’ new sports complex on Thursday, Feb. 13. Parc Natchitoches, named so as an homage to the area’s French heritage, opened its doors to the public Feb. 14 with youth baseball and softball teams teeing off late in the evening.

Mayor Lee Posey, city council officials and Northwestern State University President Chris Maggio were among those welcoming attendees to the park.

Posey said there are plans to add walking and biking trails, a dog park, a playground, restrooms and pavilions to the complex. Five baseball and softball fields, a fishing pond and four soccer fields are already set up at the park.

Posey said a “hard opening” is set for April 4.

Kevin Warner, director of parks and recreation, will also act as director of the park. Warner said about 40 teams are set to play at the complex for a tournament on Feb. 29.

When asked about the NSU’s role in the park, Warner said NSU sports and intramurals will be played at the complex. Warner said NSU will play a big role in the park going forward but did not go into detail as to the extent of said role.

NSU is receiving funding from the park through a 1% tax increase in the area. The university receives 40% of the revenue from the tax.

Parc Natchitoches is located at 4515 University Parkway. Lasyone’s Meat Pie Restaurant is the park’s concessionaire.

For more information, contact the Natchitoches Recreation Department at (318)-357-3892.