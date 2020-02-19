Picks of the week

Brianna Corley

Arts and Living Editor

In recent years anime has gone from an obscure past time to a vibrant community with incredible influence. Its range and scope in genre as well as widespread audience have even caused Netflix to get on board and fund original productions to their subscribers’ delight.

But what are the best shows that have come out Netflix’s wish to get a slice of that anime pie?

“Violet Evergarden”

A story which focuses on the ailing, long-term effects of war, “Violet Evergarden” follows its titular character Violet as she navigates the world and her place in it after the end of a war that has spanned over and consumed her entire life.

Heartfelt and emotional, “Violet Evergarden” displays the intricacies of the toll of war from the view of many characters. There are widows to soldiers, with severe cases of survivor’s guilt. Each episode focuses on a different story with one narrative lacing them all together.

On top of its emotionally investing story, “Violet Evergarden’s” animation is absolutely breathtaking. Stylization radiates from its overall character designs to the most miniscule detail in a scene’s backdrop.

At 13 episodes and currently ongoing, “Violet Evergarden” is a premiere show to watch on a rainy day with a hot drink in hand.

“Devilman Crybaby”

“Devilman Crybaby” took the anime community by storm upon its release in 2018. It radiates the same quality of pure unrestrained madness as early 1980s and 1990s productions such as “Akira” and “Neon Genesis Evangelion” that put the genre on U.S. audience’s radar.

A retelling of the 1970s “Devilman” manga, “Devilman Crybaby” is a modernized, fresh take on the classic story.

The series follows Akira Fudo, an unsuspecting high schooler who is possessed by a demon at one of the now fashionable Sabbath parties, and his long time friend Ryo Asuka, a protégé who became a professor in the United States, as they navigate a world slowly being taken over by demons.

With a run of 10 episodes, “Devilman Crybaby” is the perfect series to binge watch in a day and wonder what exactly you just watched after finishing it.

“Carole and Tuesday”

A fun slice of life story featuring a futuristic setting, “Carole and Tuesday” is perfect for any lover of music.

As the title suggests, the show focuses on its leads Carole, a street-smart and ambitious worker who has always lived in the big city of Alba, and Tuesday, a clueless but kind wealthy girl who ran away from home to pursue her dreams. They attempt to make it big as musicians on Mars.

With arrangements ranging from anti-pop to rock ‘n’ roll created specifically for the show, this show is a love letter to music. If that isn’t apparent enough, the episodes are even named after influential American songs.

With two parts on Netflix, “Carole and Tuesday” is a light-hearted show to enjoy anytime and will be sure to lift you up when you’re feeling down.