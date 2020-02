Keator Poleman

Digital Editor

The Northwestern State Demons’ four game winning streak came to an end Thursday, Feb. 19 after their face off against Nicholls State University at home.

Despite leading the Colonels at the end of the half, the Demons failed to keep the momentum up and lost 73-69.

Sophomore Trenton Massner lead the Demons in scoring, making 22 of the team’s points.

The Demons have a 12-13 record and will face off against Stephen F. Austin for an away game Feb. 26.