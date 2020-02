Keator Poleman

Digital Editor

Coming off a 1-1 match up against Wichita State, the Demons successfully brought home the win in all four games against the North Alabama Lions.

The series began Feb. 21 and lasted through Feb. 23. NSU made a total of 25 runs in the series.

Following the victories, the Demons faced off against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on the Ragin Cajuns’ field.

The Demons defeated ULL, giving the Demons a 7-1 record for the season thus far.