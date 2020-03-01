ULS students show their talent at art exhibition

Brianna Corley

Arts and Living Editor

Northwestern State University is hosting a student art exhibition that will represent multiple universities in the University of Louisiana System. The exhibition opens in Orville J. Hanchey Gallery on Monday and ends on April 3.

Work from McNeese State University, Southeastern Louisiana University, University of Louisiana of Layfette, Louisiana Tech, University of Louisiana at Monroe, Grambling State University and the University of New Orleans will be on display.

Leslie Gruesbeck, associate professor of art and gallery coordinator, notes that there will be a variety of pieces on display ranging from photography to paintings.

“Each university selects the pieces to represent them, but it is a juried competition,” Gruesbeck said.

Gruesbeck stated the event is particularly important for the art students as representatives from around the state will attend to view the students’ works.

“We’re hoping a lot of students will attend and that they can meet each other and talk to each other about what they are doing and the possibilities of further collaboration within the system,” Gruesbeck said.

She also feels that the exhibit will be a unique opportunity for those in other departments to attend.

“It’s good for students and faculty to think about art and performance as forms of research,” Gruesbeck said.

Caroline Shepard, sophomore art major, will have a five-foot-tall pocket watch made entirely of cardboard and glue in the show.

“I think it’s really important for students to be able to showcase what they have been working on in classes,” Shepard said.

Shepard thinks that viewing others’ works shows perspective and gives her an idea of what lies ahead. It is a source of inspiration for potential projects.

She also hopes students outside of the art department will attend and enjoy the exhibit.

“For us to be able to show our work to people and be able to get excited over things that we have made is a really cool experience,” Shepard said.

Heather White, junior art major, is eager to see the works that will be featured and values the importance of seeing others works.

“When we have local artists come into Natchitoches and have a show for them, it’s really interesting to see where the art world is going,” White said. “As art students we’re always on the lookout for things to further ourselves.”

White noted that artists study through experiencing artists’ works. She said that considering Louisiana is not art-centered except around New Orleans, exhibits like this one are important not only to NSU but the art department overall.

“It’s important to NSU to further the art department,” White said. “We are a big part of CAPA, and having something like this is super important to the artists in CAPA.”