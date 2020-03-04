A breakup isn’t the end of the world, I promise

Maybe you were blindsided. Maybe you knew there were problems but thought you could work through them. Maybe you saw the red flags and ignored them.

But it happened. You guys broke up, and now all you can do is listen to your sad music playlist and cry.

I need you to know that while your world may feel like it’s crashing down right now, you will be okay.

A month ago I went through the messiest breakup I’ve ever experienced. Out of respect for him, I won’t go into much detail about the breakup itself. But I promise you it wasn’t easy.

For the next week or so I was crying, missing classes (don’t recommend this) and just trying to put my life back together.

Add that to being a full-time student and running this paper, I felt like I couldn’t breathe.

It’s hard to accept that the relationship is over. While it may be easier to just look back at all the good times and wonder “what if,” you can’t do that.

Things ended for a reason. That’s what you need to focus on.

Just because you two broke up doesn’t mean you’re a bad person. It doesn’t make your ex a bad person. Two good people can just not be good for each other and that’s okay.

A breakup is painful. There are so many emotions involved, but you have to let all the pain exit your body in order for you to heal.

Make sure you have a support system to help pick you up again, whether it’s friends, family or coworkers. I know I wouldn’t be in as good of a place I’m in now if I didn’t have them.

You had a life before your ex, and life will go on after your ex.

Dive back into your friendships that fell to the side. Throw yourself into your schoolwork. Hit the gym and get that post-breakup body you deserve (it’s a real thing).

It’s not going to be easy. I still can’t listen to “Lover” because I’m too scared I’ll start sobbing. Even though it’s hard, you will come out much stronger and better by the end of it.

I know this may sound harsh, but it’s called a breakup because it’s broken. There’s a great book with that same name by Amiira Ruotola and Greg Behrendt that will help you go through a breakup.

Just because the relationship was broken doesn’t mean you are. Now go kick ass and be with someone who recognizes your true beauty and worth, even if that person is yourself.