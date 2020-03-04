A look into the setting of aspiring artists in every form

Brianna Corley

Arts and Living Editor

As a hub for aspiring artists of every variety, the School of Creative and Performing Arts cultivates a unique atmosphere throughout its connecting buildings.

CAPA’s dynamic beams with electricity. Music notes soar throughout the building as musicians often practice in crooks of every corner available. Art students diligently work on everything from 3D statues to textiles.

Taylor Carrell, sophomore music education major, sits glistens in sunlight jotting down fingerings with his tuba in tow, preparing for an audition for a summer job.

“I’ve wanted to be a music major since junior high,” Carrell said. “We get to practice basically anywhere. We have free range of CAPA area, and it is a pretty big deal.”

Carrel notes that the dynamic is completely different than any other place he’s experienced with so many different aspects of CAPA constantly at play.

“You have him up there playing tango,” Carrel said. “Maybe you get a vocalist over there singing some nice Mozart. You’re in the middle of that, and you get to experience the whole thing and learn from it that way.”

Sidney Spinks, senior biology major, notices the specific atmosphere that CAPA cultivates, particularly when comparing it to Bienvenu Hall.

“Just walking from the two different buildings, it’s like you’re at a completely different campus,” Spinks said.

Spinks always hears music filling the courtyard as she enters the ceramics lab and recalls the freedom of being able to come and go as needed to work on ceramics.

“You can have three people making statues, and there can be people in the back working with bronze,” Spinks said. “Or people on the wheel throwing water bottles, everything.”

Spinks feels it is similar to Bienvenu with everyone working diligently on their separate projects at the same time.

“It’s kind of like a beehive,” Spinks said. “Everybody’s just doing their own little thing.”

Leslie Gruesbeck, associate professor of art and gallery coordinator, observes CAPA’s interesting dynamic as she sits in a textile lab, helping a group of students untangle a knot for a senior’s show that will transform into a cloak after work on the loom.

“It is really a nice sense of comradery,” Gruesbeck said. “People stop by to ask what we’re doing and talk to us about it.”

Gruesbeck also recalls that musicians are respectful of times that others at work in CAPA sometimes require students quiet to focus.

“Personally, I like to work in this department and hear students working,” Gruesbeck said. “Art students’ processes are usually quiet.”

With many different moving parts coexisting in the same environment, CAPA’s atmosphere acts as a catalyst to encourage all of its students no matter their major.