Energy drinks are probably going to kill me, but I like them

Leanna Coy

News Editor

My opinion on energy drinks is somewhat a “do as I say, not as I do,” kind of situation. I know energy drinks can be bad for you if you drink too many, but I drink them anyway. I don’t personally have a problem with the drinks, but I do feel that if you’re going to drink them, you should be careful.

Up until college, I used to only be able to drink half a Red Bull at once. Any more and it would make me feel weird. Red Bull has 111 milligrams of caffeine per 12 fluid ounces, which isn’t even very much compared to other energy drinks. For example, Reign energy drinks have 300 milligrams per can.

To me, the scary part about drinking so much caffeine is how you can build up such a tolerance to it. The US National Library of Medicine says that both your cardiovascular and central nervous system can build up a tolerance to caffeine.

I definitely feel like I have experienced this sensation. The first time I tried a drink from NexGen Natchitoches, the caffeine was so overpowering that I legitimately felt like I was drunk. I could feel my heart racing for a few hours, and I was so jittery I wasn’t thinking straight. However, by the third time I’d had one, it barely made me feel anything.

Even though your tolerance to caffeine can feel like it’s building up, according to mayoclinic.org, it’s still only safe to drink up to 400 milligrams of caffeine per day. This means that even if you get used to drinking Reigns and feel like you can have more than one, it won’t be good for you. Too much caffeine can cause your heart to race and anxiety to worsen. In severe cases, caffeine has even sent people to the hospital.

Part of the reason I feel people should be cautious of how much caffeine they are intaking is because energy drinks have steadily been rising in popularity. I remember when Monster and Red Bull were the only main energy drinks, but now it seems like I see a new brand every time I go to the store. Even Coca-Cola Co. recently released their own line of energy drinks.

As a college student, I believe it is especially important to be aware of these drinks. Energy drinks are marketed towards us because companies know many college students rely on the drinks to get to class or be able to study all night.

I don’t think energy drinks are some horrible product that should be banned, but I do believe consumers should be aware of what they are getting themselves into when drinking them. I think energy drinks are great as long as you know how they affect you personally and don’t go over the suggested amount of caffeine per day.