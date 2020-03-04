Mayoral candidate addresses SGA

Keator Poleman

Digital Editor

Ahead of the April 4 elections, Natchitoches mayoral candidate Ronnie Williams Jr., Democrat, visited the Student Government Association Monday to answer questions from the Senate.

He asked the senators what they think a new mayor should do to make Natchitoches more “enticing.”

Many of the senators said more activities should be made available to young adults.

One SGA member asked, if there isn’t anything for college students to do in the city, then what’s the point of staying in Natchitoches?

When asked how he would handle crime in the city, Williams said investing in technology and holding others accountable would help reduce crime.

Williams, a 2008 graduate of Northwestern State University, is a teacher with the Red River Parish School Board, pastor at the Rockford Baptist church and was a mental health specialist.

He is a former SGA senator and is married to Tiffany Williams, a 2011 Scholars’ College graduate.

Williams was born in Shreveport, Louisana and moved to Natchitoches in 2001.

SGA will host the mayoral forum on March 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Ora G. Williams Digital Media Center in Kyser Hall.

Other registered mayoral candidates include:

Lee Posey – Independent

David Kees Jr. – Libertarian

SGA did not directly invite the mayoral candidate to speak at the meeting, Student Body President Jacob Ellis said.

Ellis said SGA released a statement welcoming any candidate who wishes to speak at a meeting to do so.

Ellis said the university announced its Pandemic Response Plan in the wake of the University of Louisiana Systems’ President Jim Henderson saying all universities should be preparing for a possible outbreak.

Ellis said the response plan, of which he is a part of, is in the process of making sure NSU is ready for if the coronavirus affects the university.

For new business, SGA confirmed all appointees to their respected post. The approved candidates are:

SGA Senate – Colbi Washington

Committee on Organizations – Tyler Magnano and T’jah Edwards

Current Sauce editor in chief – Trinity Velazquez

KNWD general manager – Tifphany McClinton

Argus editor in chief – Allie Atkinson

The Potpourri editor in chief candidate, Haleigh Gates, was unable to attend the New Media Board meeting at which the candidates are chosen. Therefore, the board will meet a later date to make the final appointment of the academic year.

Other upcoming events coming to campus are:

March 18 – Safe Spring Break

March 29 – Carolyn Huntoon, former director of the Johnson Space Center in Houston Texas, will speak at NSU. Huntoon served in her post from Jan. 1994 to Aug. 1995.

The Demon Discount program is postponed again as External Affairs Commissioner Tyler Magnano and Student Affairs Commissioner Kristen Prejean have yet to issue a release date.

Prejean said the release would be soon but did not give an exact date.

Magnano announced a new Instagram page for SGA has been launched.

During Senate Forum, Sen. Sheridan Douglas said she’s heard of workers at Café DeMon allegedly giving away unclaimed orders to other customers.

The workers have also allegedly made orders for their friends when there were other customers in front of them, she added.

Treasurer and Fiscal Affairs Commissioner Elizabeth Coleman updated the budget:

• SGA – $45,462.88

• Speaker of the Senate’s -$59,787

• ORF – $24,450