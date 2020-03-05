NSU mourns the loss of James Evans

From submitted and staff reports

On Feb. 25, Northwestern State University student James Evans, a 22-year-old theatre major from Chalmette, Louisiana, died due to a medical condition, according to a statement from NSU.

NSU’s Department of Theatre and Dance and Student Government Association plan to hold a memorial service to honor Evans.

Brett Garfinkel, department head of theatre and dance, said the memorial service will be Fri., March 13 at noon at The Columns on Normal Hill. If it rains, the service will be held in Orville Hanchey Gallery, he said.

“We are all saddened by the loss of a peer, colleague and student in the department,” Garfinkel said. “It is always so hard to lose someone so young. He will be missed.”

Counseling services are available to any student or staff member who has been impacted by a death of a student or any other traumatic event.

Rebecca Boone, director of counseling and career services, said students can go by room 305 in the Friedman Student Union. Students can also email her at booner@nsula.edu or call 318-357-5621 to set up an appointment.

“It is important that they let the staff member know who is taking the call or scheduling for them why they are seeking services so that they can be seen right away,” Boone said.