Demon athletics dominate at home

Keator Poleman

Digital Editor

Demon fans had much to look forward to on March 6, as events went on throughout the day and into the weekend.

Lady Demon Tennis started off the weekend’s match-ups with a seven game series against Nicholls State

Mariella Minetti, Dorota Szczygielska, Patrycja Polanska, Olivia Alfredsson and Emilija Dancetovic took home wins in the singles’ matches while Gig Kanaphuet had the sole loss.

The tennis team later beat the University of New Orleans on March 8.

In softball, the Lady Demons had a sweeping victory against Sam Houston.

The shut out was completed March 7 with the Lady Demons stoping their opponents from scoring a single point.

Emma Delafield, a Lady Demon pitcher and outfielder, made three RBI’s and had two runs in the final game.

In baseball, the Demons failed to clench victory in all three of their games against Abilene Christian.

The Demons only scored three runs in the second match of the series, but managed to bounce back for a win in the final game.

Correction: A previous video incorrectly listed the Demons as the Lady Demons and didn’t list the Lady Demons’ score against Nicholls State.