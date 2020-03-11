Lora Leigh Luquet

Reporter

A play with a simple set up and a cast of four, “Doubt: A Parable” has a major underlying message that speaks for itself: Is it safer to be ignorant or to pursue your gut feeling and dig up the truth, no matter how ugly?

Set in the fall of 1964, “Doubt” follows a nun working at a church school and how she reacts in the face of possible misconduct involving her coworkers.

“Doubt” features a cast of complex characters with conflicting perspectives. It explores human imperfection and corruption within the church as well as how people deal with feelings of skepticism and indecision.

The play, first produced in 2004, will debut in Theatre West on Wednesday. Director Scott Burrell has been interested in this script for a long time. He hopes that the message will not be lost on the audience and leaves a lasting impression.

“It was just time for me to do it because of the way things were aligning,” Burrell said. “The message in the play is certainly timely and relevant to what’s going on in society right now.”

Sidney Gilder, senior who’s playing Sister James, stresses the importance of the title and how deeply rooted it is in the plot of the play.

“As cheesy as it sounds, it is about having doubt,” Gilder said. “You think you’re so sure about your beliefs, that this means this and it’s the endgame, but nothing is perfect.”

Rochanee Myles, junior, has found difficulty in preparation for the show’s opening but maintains her excitement and pride in the work the cast and crew have done.

“It’s been so much fun,” Myles, who plays Mrs. Muller, said. “Don’t get me wrong, this is my first production here. For me, it’s been kind of stressful. But at the same time, it’s awesome, like wow, this is finally happening.”

Dania Hunter, junior, finds that the difficulty lies in playing a character with life experience she does not have. Since “Doubt” is set in the sixties and her character, Sister Aloysius, is significantly older than her, Hunter has faced obstacles in fully understanding her character.

“There is a depth to Aloysius that I don’t think I will understand until much later in life,” Hunter said. “She has lived so much. She was born around the turn of the century, so she has been through World War I, World War II, the Great Depression. I don’t have the perspective that she does, so that has been a challenge.”

“Doubt: A Parable” will be performed in Theatre West on March 11-14 and 17-20 at 7:30 p.m. and March 15 at 2 p.m. Adults tickets cost $15, and children’s and senior’s tickets cost $12. All Northwestern State University, Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts and Bossier Parish Community College students will be admitted free with a current student ID.