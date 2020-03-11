I didn’t come to college to make friends, I came for my degree

Brianna Fife

Photo Editor

In fall 2017 I was dedicated to one goal: mine. I registered to attend Northwestern State University in fall 2018. I graduated from high school, and I was so excited to begin a new journey at NSU and get my degree in graphic design.

I have been at NSU for two years, and I have decided that I will transfer to University of Louisiana at Monroe for the fall 2020 semester. I made this decision because I learned that if I were to graduate from NSU I would not be prepared for my future pertaining to my career.

I have made wonderful friends working on the yearbook staff, the Potpourri, and the newspaper staff, The Current Sauce. I have also made wonderful life long sisters in Alpha Omicron Pi. I have made a countless number of great friends and memories.

I would stay for my organizations and my friends, but I didn’t come to college for the organizations or for the friends. I came for my degree.

Transferring is frowned upon by some, but don’t let it get you down. I’m doing this to get my degree and to further my education. I’m doing what’s best for myself. You can’t let what others think or say get in the way of you prospering.

Transferring isn’t a quick and easy decision. It takes some time to compare your options and decide what’s best for you. I hadn’t considered transferring until the end of Jan. when I had a conversation with a graduating senior about her degree in graphic design.

After much deliberation, I decided it was best for me to go to another college that would better suit my needs. I will miss every single one of my friends.

Shout out to Emily, Amari, Omari and Mickayla for making my last semester at NSU a good one.

And as always, Fork ‘em Demons.