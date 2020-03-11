Late student honored at SGA meeting

Sadie LeComte

Digital Editor

The Student Government Association asks all members of the Northwestern State University community to remember the life of James Evans, an NSU student who died on Feb. 25 due to medical complications with epilepsy, by wearing purple on March 26 for International Purple Day, an international epilepsy awareness day.

SGA passed a resolution on this at their meeting Monday.

Evans was a theatre and dance major in the School of Creative and Performing Arts. He was 22 years old.

A memorial service for Evans is set for March 13 on Normal Hill at noon, weather permitting. If weather conditions change, the event will be held at Orville J. Hanchey Gallery.

NSU First Lady Jennifer Maggio will host an open house at the Arnold J. Kilpatrick President’s Residence on March 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event marks the 50-year anniversary of the house. SGA will host a portrait unveiling at the event.

Student Body President Jacob Ellis reminded everyone to wash their hands as there is a confirmed case of coronavirus in the Jefferson Parish area in Louisiana.

In other news, Tyler Magnano, external affairs commissioner, said he has “perfected” the Demon Discount logo. It is pending approval.

A new website for SGA is “two points of information away” from being launched, Magnano said.

Magnano also added that V.L. Roy Service day registration will be sent out soon.

SGA will host Safe Spring Break on March 18 on the Kyser Brickway. Kristen Prejean, student affairs commissioner, said the university will provide defense training sessions at the event, and health services will hand out condoms.

Prejean said Demon Discount will launch “either this week or next week.”

Prejean also said she talked to Sodexo Manager Steve Kauf about concerns over workers giving away unclaimed products to customers. Kauf said he will need to know dates and times of incidents to look over surveillance footage.

Speaker of the Senate Nicholas Hopkins said Mayor Lee Posey will speak at Monday’s meeting ahead of the candidate forum on March 19. The forum will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Ora G. Williams Digital Media Center in Kyser Hall.

SGA does not directly contact candidates to speak at their meetings.

Carolyn Huntoon will speak at NSU on March 31 in Magale Recital Hall.

The Senate will vote on a resolution congratulating Dr. Marcus Jones on his new position in the University of Louisiana System and honoring him for his service to NSU. The resolution is tabled until their next meeting.

Ellis nominated Darrin Nixon to the Club Sports Committee. The Senate approved his nomination. SGA voted to approve Haleigh Gates for Potpourri Editor-in-Chief.

Treasurer and Fiscal Affairs Commissioner Elizabeth Coleman released the budget. It stands at:

SGA – $44,448.39

ORF- $13,455

Speaker – $59,787

When asked about the empty space in the union where the old bookstore use to be, Ellis said the space will be divided into two sections.

The section closest to the road will be a multi-purpose space with a similar layout to the Freidman Student Union Ballroom. An e-sports arena is being added to the other section, and there are plans are set to have an intramural e-sports team.

Ellis said the multi-purpose area should be completed by the end of this semester.

For announcements, Ellis said the Cradle to College Pipeline school supply drive is ongoing. Those wishing to contribute may drop supplies off at the SGA office on the first floor of the Union.

Sen. Sheridan Douglas brought student concerns over advisers not emailing students back in a timely manner to the SGA’s attention. The Senate discussed the issue, but no steps were taken beyond that.