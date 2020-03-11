Mary Gaffney

Fashion Columnist

Let’s check out what’s happening to the fashion world of Natchitoches!

Natchitoches is no stranger to boutiques, with those little shops etched into our streets becoming overlooked, but Lou Lou’s Boutique is here to stand out.

Lou Lou’s Boutique opened on March 2 at 242 Keyser Avenue, yet they are already out here doing the actual most and striving to be unique. And, boy, are they unique. Setting up shop where Lux, another boutique, used to be, Lou Lou’s is here to provide Natchitoches with the latest trends.

It all starts with the owner, Samantha Dewitt. Dewitt is a Northwestern State University graduate with an education degree, but that did not stop her from expanding her dreams and getting into the boutique business.

“I’ve had boutiques for the last nine years, so I decided it was time to open up here,” Dewitt said.

Dewitt also said that she plans to expand to Ruston after setting up shop here.

When it comes to inspiration for style, Dewitt has very particular tastes and always keeps up with the latest trends.

“Over the years I’ve developed a more higher end, exclusive style,” Dewitt said.

Dewitt isn’t someone who wants what other people have, so she makes it her goal to go above and beyond, keeping her boutique fresh and unique.

“All of our brands, no one can have in a 60-mile radius,” Dewitt said.

She stressed the importance of exclusivity in her store, saying that “we only have six of everything” to keep Natchitoches from looking too similar.

Lou Lou’s also gets inventory shipments about four to five times a week to keep the shop looking full and inviting.

Dewitt said that she “always likes to have the latest fashion.” When it comes to her style, she finds inspiration in the latest fashions and said she even “updates [her] whole closet once a year” (which just happens to be an entire room used as a closet, so trust that your fashion needs are in good hands with Dewitt).

Dewitt said that Lou Lou’s “is dedicated to service.” The boutique strives to help customers with whatever they need, making sure that the shopping process involves as little stress as possible. This comes with the atmosphere, especially since Lou Lou’s “serves Champagne every day and will have catered food once a week,” Dewitt said.

The friendly and inviting atmosphere truly helps make Lou Lou’s one of a kind to Natchitoches. Lou Lou’s makes shopping easier with a flat rate of $5 shipping once their website goes live. Unlike any other boutique before, Lou Lou’s delivers to you, wherever you are in Natchitoches.

Lou Lou’s is dedicated to their customers and helping them find unique pieces that will last a long time. Although the prices can be steep, Dewitt ensures that what she produces is of high value and great quality. Starting soon, there will be student discounts on Thursdays, giving students 10% off.

After all, Dewitt is just another Demon like us, hoping to change the world one happy customer at a time.