Domestic travel suspended by university officials

Sadie LeComte

Digital Editor

President Dr. Chris Maggio said in a university wide email that all nonessential, university funded domestic travel is suspended.

Vice presidents must approve exceptions in their respective areas, the email read.

Approval will be based on the importance of proposed travel to the university’s mission, the email continues.

One NSU student, Hailie Coutee, said she left for a class trip Thursday morning to Biloxi, Mississippi. Her class did not receive a travel warning prior to departure, she said.

Her class was later called and given permission to continue the trip, she said.

She said the trip involves visiting the Walter Anderson Museum of Art, the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art and an art supply store.

The plan, she said, is to return to Natchitoches late Thursday night as previously planned.

International travel has already been suspended, conforming with national and worldwide social distancing efforts to help control the spread of coronavirus.

All Southland Conference games are suspended through March 30, Jason Pugh, assistant athletic director for media relations, said.

League officials will re-evaluate the decision following the suspension, he added.

The Southland Conference basketball tournament has already been canceled.

NSU’s tennis, track and field, baseball and softball all also affected, he said.

The Current Sauce will be updated as more information becomes available.