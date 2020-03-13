International students affected by travel restriction

Thomas Celles

Viewpoints Editor

Northwestern State University is exploring options for international students wanting to travel home for spring break.

“The only impact for them is really the restriction on international travel,” Greg Handel, provost and vice president of academic affairs, said. “I know there have been some questions from students who want to return home to South America for spring break. We’re still looking at that and have not made any decisions. But their housing situation will not change. It will be operations as normal for them.”

The International Student Resource Center is there for the student if they need help, Handel said. “And they have health insurance that will help them if they need to be tested for coronavirus.”

There are five NSU students who are studying abroad this semester in Spain. Handel said he has been in contact with them.

They have decided to remain where they are and finish the semester but can return if they want.

Spain is one of the countries affected by the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump on Thursday