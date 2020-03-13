NSU will re-evaluate online transition in April

Samantha Clark

Editor-in-Chief

Student Body President Jacob Ellis said the administration will re-evaluate whether to continue online classes or not on April 15.

“I encourage all students to remain calm during the shift to online-only classes and to pay attention to all official university announcements,” Ellis said.

He said the university administration is closely monitoring the situation and will give updates as they become available.

He also said he encourages students to hold off on making “drastic decisions, such as moving out of the dorms,” until more information is available.