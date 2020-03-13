University open amid online transition

Samantha Clark

Editor-in-Chief

Thomas Celles

Viewpoints Editor

All areas on campus at Northwestern State University are open even though classes are transitioning to online instruction until further notice.

“The university is open,” Greg Handel, provost and vice president of Academic Affairs, said. “All areas are functioning. Dorms are open, food service, etc. Student workers and graduate assistants will continue to work.”

Handel said events are only cancelled through mid-April at this point and that commencement is still scheduled to happen in May.

NSU announced Friday that it will suspend all in person classes effective at the end of the day Friday, March 13, and transition to online instruction and other remote learning alternatives beginning Thursday. Classes will be cancelled Monday through Wednesday while plans are finalized for the transition.

“We received official directive from the UL system with guidelines for campuses,” Handel said. “It directed us to suspend in person classes no later than March 16 and to utilize distance learning as available.”