Sadie LeComte

Digital Editor

Northwestern State University will not allow gatherings of more than 50 participants on its campuses in the weeks ahead, according to a statement released Monday.

The statement also said that as of Monday, all events in the Friedman Student Union have been canceled through April 15.

Chick-fil-A, Steak ‘n Shake and Cafe Demon are using to go options, Sodexo General Manager Steve Kauf said. They have discontinued dine in services.

This is in response to a directive Gov. John Bel Edwards implemented Monday.

The directive said that gatherings need to be limited to fewer than 50 people. Casinos, bars and movie theaters are closed. Restaurants are limited to delivery, take out and drive through orders only.

The directive said these changes are effective statewide at midnight. Operations may be able to resume on April 13. However, the situation will be re-evaluated seven days prior.

According to an NSU statement, Iberville Dining Hall is exempt from the governor’s order and will continue to serve students in the facility but is also working toward increased take out service.

Greg Handel, provost and vice president of academic affairs said the spring 2020 commencement ceremony is not canceled.

“As this is changing rapidly, you will know more as soon as we become aware,” Handel said.