Classes online rest of semester

Sadie LeComte

Digital Editor

In a university-wide email, President Dr. Chris Maggio said all Northwestern State University classes will remain online for the rest of the semester.

Maggio said the spring commencement ceremonies scheduled for May 8 are canceled. Plans are being considered to give graduates the option of either having a late summer commencement or an invitation to join the fall 2020 commencement ceremonies.

Maggio said all on campus events up to April 15 are also canceled. The administration will decide whether to cancel further events after April 15, he added.

Other closures include:

· March 20 – Watson Memorial Library closed until further notice.

· March 21 – all computer labs closed until further notice.

· Wellness, Recreation, Activity Center closed until further notice

Library resources can be reached at https://library.nsula.edu/ with your NSU student login.

For technology assistance, please contact Student Support Helpdesk at 318-357-6696 or sos@nsula.edu.

The Robert W. Wilson Recreation Complex’s golf course will remain open Tuesday through Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The swimming pool’s re-opening is postponed until further notice.

Dining service changes are as follows:

· Iberville Dining Hall will now be serving only to-go meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Iberville will close Saturday for spring break and will reopen on March 30.

· Cafe DeMon will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., including spring break.

· The C-Store will be open this week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closes Saturday for spring break.

· Steak ‘n Shake will be to-go only from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this week and will close Saturday for spring break.

· Chick-fil-A is open for take-out from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Saturday. Starting Monday, operating hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

· Vic’s is closed until further notice.

The email said Health Services and NSU Counseling and Career Services Offices will remain open to provide care for students.

Campus residents are not required to move out. Housing offices in clubhouses will close to the public and residents starting March 19. Visitation is restricted to on campus residents only.

Residents who do go home are asked to contact housing at nsuleasing@campushousing.com to help them determine which students are remaining in the residential community.

Students are advised to close and lock all windows and doors, close the blinds and take home any valuables if they leave. Students are also asked to take out any trash and take home or dispose of any perishable food items.

Most NSU employees will begin teleworking on Monday. Staff will be available to assist students.

Registration for the summer and fall semesters are ongoing.

The post office will remain open from 8-9:30 a.m. starting Monday.