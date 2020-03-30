Bri’s picks of the week: coming-of-age movies

Brianna Corley

Arts and Living Editor

Coming-of-age is a concept that has filled countless novels and artwork. What films have best shown the many sides and stories of growing into yourself? In this week’s picks, we will be exploring the some of the most impactful coming-of-age movies.

“Lady Bird” – 2017

Following its titular character Christine “Lady Bird” MacPherson throughout her senior year at a Catholic high school, Lady Bird navigates the world with a longing for adventure and opportunity.

While the film covers everything from her first romance to applying to college, it is Lady Bird’s relationship to her mother, who is as a stubborn and loving as she is, that truly makes the story feel real. With an ending that is resolved with the realism of not quite ever truly getting what you want, “Lady Bird” is a must see.

“Dazed and Confused” – 1993

Taking place on the last day of high school for a group of rowdy Austin, Texas, high schoolers in 1969, “Dazed and Confused”exhibits a sense of timeliness in the way it both captures adolescent life in the 70s and how that restlessness still relates to the teenagers of today.

Randall “Pink” Floyd, the star quarterback of the football team, is slowly coming to realize that the high school hierarchy doesn’t matter as he enters senior year while incoming freshmen attempt to avoid being hazed by the incoming seniors.

Even though its only takes place over the course of one day, “Dazed and Confused” paints a raw and vivid picture of the in-betweens of growing up.

“The Dead Poet’s Society” – 1989

When new English teacher John Keating is hired at an all-boys preparatory school renown for tradition and high standards, students find themselves surprised at his unorthodox methods and wish for them to pursue their dreams and seize the day.

Despite the enormous pressure from their parents and other teachers, the boys regain a lust for life and even restart the dead poet’s society where they read poems by candlelight after curfew. A story about finding yourself and its consequences, “The Dead Poet’s Society’s” end relays an important message.