Mary Gaffney

Fashion Columnist

With the coronavirus plaguing the world, it is time to start getting lazy with fashion, but not in the way you think. What better way is there to do that than with the classic rolled out of bed look?

I love looking effortless in my rolled out of bed looks while keeping it classy and professional. With all online classes, putting on an outfit that is comfortable but also looks good is key to keep your mind focused on responsibilities. Comfort is key to working at home, so let’s jump into my favorite ways to look casual but also polished.

I love the big T-shirt as a dress look personally. Just take an oversized T-shirt and pair it with some boots or heels to dress up the look. You can also accessorize the look with a belt to accent your waist and add some bling. A pajama shirt tucked into a skirt or jeans can tie the look together, adding sneakers to keep it casual.

Silk pajama sets were my favorite type of pajamas as a kid, but what I love most about them is that I can repurpose them into shirts. I love tying the shirt in the front, giving it a nice and classy look, but also being comfortable and breathable in this weird weather.

Slips can also be used as great pieces for your look. You can always tie it in the front or tuck it into jeans to give your look some nice silk detailing.

The best part of the rolled out of bed look is the accessories, or lack thereof. To add to the look, throw your hair into a messy bun or braids.

So please be careful, Demons, and live out your pajama chic look!