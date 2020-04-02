NSU modifies grading policy for spring 2020

Submitted reports

Northwestern State University released an updated grading policy Tuesday affecting withdrawing from a course, requesting an incomplete and adding a pass/fail option for courses.

If a student was passing at midterms but cannot successfully complete a course due to inadequate services related to technology due to COVID-19, a student may request an incomplete.

A student must confer with their professor if a student wants to receive an “I,” and the professor must confirm the student was passing before midterms. The professor will determine whether the student will receive an “I.”

The deadline to request an “I” grade is May 1. The final day to complete coursework to remove the “I” will be Sept. 9, 2020. If it is not complete by then, the grade automatically converts to an F.

The last day to withdraw from a class is May 25, two weeks after final grades are due. Students wishing to do so need to complete the “COVID-19 Electronic Request to Drop” form and send it to registrar@nsula.edu from their student email by May 25.

The pass or fail system would need to complete an Electronic Request to Receive a Pass/Fail grade and submit it to the registrar@nsula.edu via student email by May 25.

The “Registration, Credits, and Graduation Council” will review all requests to receive a pass/fail. It is the policy-making body for the conduct of academic studies at NSU.

For undergraduate courses, a pass grade is for final grades of A, B or C, and a fail grade is for final grades of D or F. For graduate courses, a pass grade is for final grades of A or B, and a fail grade is for final grades of C, D or F.

Students enrolled in undergraduate or graduate nursing and allied health courses must have a grade posted by May 11, 2020 to be considered to move forward to clinical/didactic courses.

Grades for students wishing to graduate at the end of this semester are due May 6, 2020 by 4 p.m.

Students must contact their academic advisor, director or department head and academic dean to determine how decisions will affect their academic progress.

Students will also work with appropriate offices to determine impacts such as financial aid, scholarships, TOPS and any other eligibilities. Impacts are not limited to these.