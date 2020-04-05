Students cope with social distancing

Lora Leigh Luquet

Reporter

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana rapidly increases, students have been urged to practice social distancing for the rest of the semester.

Athletic seasons have been cut short, music performance majors have been adjusting to lessons via video-chat apps like Cisco WebEx and Zoom Video Communications and theatre students have had to close their productions early in order to reduce large gatherings.

The end of this semester has been a steep learning curve for everyone. Staying healthy, staying inside and reducing the spread of COVID-19 have become top priority, especially to students who know people at high risk.

Students who have been accustomed to going out with their friends have had to completely change the way they socialize, so how are students keeping themselves entertained while under these restrictions?

Larson Fontenot, junior, has had to deal with major adjustments surrounding the cancellation of his baseball season and the transition to online classes.

“So far it’s definitely been difficult,” Fontenot said. “Classes online are tough because I’m used to in-person classes, and it’s a big adjustment.” “Baseball, too, because the season is cancelled, so I can’t go out and hit or work out. It’s definitely different.”

Fontenot has found ways to keep busy at home after the season was cancelled.

“I’ve been doing homework, for one, and just hitting on my own with a tee, and working out,” Fontenot said. “Me and my fiancée have been trying to find activities like bicycling and walking.”

Angelina Wood, freshman, had a full schedule of Scholars’ College, theatre and choir. Now she has a lot of free time to fill up. She thinks she is doing a good job of keeping herself busy but also thinks that she has more time to fill since she has more time she has to stay inside.

“It’s just a little sad when I finally do have free time that I can’t spend some quality time with my friends,” Wood said. “When I’m not doing homework or cleaning up at home, I like to write music and play video games.”

Nicholas Zona, freshman, finds difficulty in being bored with nowhere to go.

“When I got bored before this I would go somewhere, and now I can’t do that,” Zona said. “I’ve been watching Catfish on Hulu a lot and finding different YouTube channels to watch. I also practice my violin a good bit more now since I have more time.”

Kaci Waguespack, freshman, stresses the importance of social distancing during a time like this.

“Many people are either immunocompromised or are in constant contact with those that may be,” Waguespack said. “In order to ensure the safety of these people, social distancing is necessary.”

Waguespack thinks keeping these things in mind are essential to not overwhelm the healthcare system.

“Our current medical facilities are not well-equipped to deal with this pandemic,” Waguespack said. “There isn’t enough room, nor enough supplies, to deal with the high volumes of sickness at one time.”

Despite facing obstacles in the transition to social distancing, students remain optimistic and continue to find productive ways to occupy their time in order to flatten the curve.