Campus housing to move on-campus residents into one complex

Sadie LeComte

Digital Editor

Student residents will soon be consolidated into a “specific area” in University Columns, Director of Leasing Hunter Horton said in a March 31 email.

The 88 students are being moved for security reasons, Director of Housing Stephanie Dyjack said.

For now, Dyjack said, the students are staying in their respected dorms.

“We have to clean apartments and take other things into consideration,” she added.

President Dr. Chris Maggio sent an email late last month urging students to vacate their dorms.

In the email, students were offered a 25% credit allocated to their accounts if they completed a housing checklist.

Alexus McDonald, a freshman still residing on campus, said that campus housing is handling the situation well and keeping students updated.

Another student, Meghan Quaglino, said she moved off campus after receiving Maggio’s email.

Quaglino said housing is handling the situation well but has not received word on her refund.

Refunds are handled through the university and not by housing, Dyjack said.

Dr. Maggio said in an email Tuesday that regular refund procedures are being followed. Students with direct deposit should receive refunds Thursday or Friday. Checks will take longer to reach students.