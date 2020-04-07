Campus housing to move on-campus residents into one complex

Sadie LeComte

Digital Editor

Student residents will soon be consolidated into a “specific area” in University Columns, Director of Leasing Hunter Horton said in a March 31 email. 

The 88 students are being moved for security reasons, Director of Housing Stephanie Dyjack said.

For now, Dyjack said, the students are staying in their respected dorms.

“We have to clean apartments and take other things into consideration,” she added.

President Dr. Chris Maggio sent an email late last month urging students to vacate their dorms.

In the email, students were offered a 25% credit allocated to their accounts if they completed a housing checklist. 

Alexus McDonald, a freshman still residing on campus, said that campus housing is handling the situation well and keeping students updated.

Another student, Meghan Quaglino, said she moved off campus after receiving Maggio’s email.

Quaglino said housing is handling the situation well but has not received word on her refund.

Refunds are handled through the university and not by housing, Dyjack said. 

Dr. Maggio said in an email Tuesday that regular refund procedures are being followed. Students with direct deposit should receive refunds Thursday or Friday. Checks will take longer to reach students.

  1. Ruben Smith
    2 hours ago

    I don’t think they’re handling the situation quite well. I am still residing at Columns and have not received any further notice on the consolidation plan. I emailed housing with concerns a week ago, in response to the email, and I have not received word back. All we were told was that we might have to move into places at columns, but I feel that it’s too late in the semester to even try and do this. We have about a month left of school and now is not the time to force people to move and cause more stress than what is already caused. It’s ridiculous to force us to move all of our belongings for only a month if not that of staying some place and then having to move out completely. I feel like it’s a consolidation plan to save money, more than the concern of safety. This should have been left up to the students, not to the housing office. Because there are things they haven’t considered, as I’m not sure how legal it is for them to break leases like that without proper notice. Also there’s a bit of concern of safety I have if I’m forced to be in a room with three strangers and the spread of infection being so high. It increases the chances of students getting it.

Sadie LeComte
