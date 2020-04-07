Natchitoches Parish implements curfew

Submitted reports

Photo courtesy of Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office

With Louisiana’s “stay at home” order extended to April 30, Natchitoches officials have issued a parish-wide curfew to help slow the spread.

A curfew has been issued for Natchitoches Parish from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. that will ban all pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

The only exceptions to this curfew are in the case of an emergency or the operation of law enforcement, fire, emergency medical services, utility services or essential business.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a first-offense violation of this curfew could result in a $500 fine or six months in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

On Thursday, the Natchitoches Parish Journal published a video of Sheriff Victor Jones saying if safety isn’t practiced a curfew would be placed this week.

This is Sheriff Jones’ full statement.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6phgtWT7vSY