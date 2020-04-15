NSU hires new women’s basketball head coach

Will Salinas

Sports Reporter

Anna Nimz is Northwestern State University’s tenth head coach for the Lady Demons Basketball team.

Nimz, who was previously an associate head coach at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, will be replacing Missy Bilderback. Bilkderback was announced the ninth head coach on March 18 and stepped down on April 3 due to personal reasons.

Greg Burke, director of athletics, started searching for a new head coach after the official announcement from Bilderback. Burke wanted a new head coach that fits the team and will keep the Lady Demons active through the offseason.

“Though Coach Bilderback had unfortunately left, we still have some very quality people in that pool,” Burke said. “We are already looking inside the same pool that we originally had and are looking at some potentially good candidates that would be a great fit.”

Burke continued to look into the pool with very qualified coaches, and Nimz was hired as the team’s head coach within a week.

In an NSU press release, Burke said Nimz’s passion for the game and the energy she has could be considered ‘infectious’ and would ‘resonate’ with the players and the community.

“Anna brings successful head coaching experience and a commitment to the total student-athlete that is going to pay dividends for Lady Demon Badketball on several levels,” Burke said in an official release from NSU.

Nimz is a hard worker that likes to challenge but also motivate her players to exceed expectations through hard work and leadership.

During Nimz’s tenure as the associate head coach at UTRGV, she helped the team reach the 2019 Western Athletic Conference Tournament championship game along with earning a 2019 Women’s Basketball Invitational berth.

“She is going to be a great addition to our department, our campus and in our community,” Burke said in the official statement. “She will place value on cultivating relationships and engaging all constituencies, including Lady Demon alumni. She has a tremendous work ethic and will work tirelessly to enhance the profile of the program.”

It was a mutual agreement as Burke was impressed with her work ethic and Nimz was interested with the “small town atmosphere.”

“It’s a place you can win,” Nimz said in the official release. “It has a strong basketball tradition. The facilities put you in a position to excite kids. It presents itself as an exciting opportunity. I like the Southland Conference. It’s a very competitive, tradition-rich conference.”

Nimz is excited to start working with the players and help develop chemistry early.

The offseason has started for the Lady Demons, and they are working to stay active and healthy despite what’s currently going on in the world.

“With the COVID-19 and coronavirus pandemic, our student athletes are doing just strength and conditioning work,” Jason Pugh, the assistant athletics director for media relations, said.

Though Nimz has not reached the campus yet, she was able to speak with a couple players through the process.

“I was able to meet with Lacee (Savage), Tristen (Washington) and Halei (Gillis),” Nimz said. “The thing that stood out is they’re ready to work. Every one of them mentioned making the conference tournament. I asked them if they wanted to make the tournament or put in the work to make the tournament. The responses I got back from them were great. I’m really happy with everything they brought to the table.”