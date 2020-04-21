New bill puts pressure on accountability for professors

Sadie LeComte

Digital Editor

Northwestern State University’s Student Government Association passed a resolution at Monday’s meeting that “implores professors to adhere to the guidelines that the university administration has suggested” about proctoring online exams.

Prior to the bill, there were instances where students were told to purchase the ProctorU software to take exams when it wasn’t previously required.

If classes were not required to use ProctorU prior to the COVID0-19 outbreak, the bill states, then professors cannot force students to do so. SGA is encouraging professors to find alternative ways to administer their tests.

Professors are also asked to provide accommodations to students with disabilities and be mindful to the various situations students now face.

SGA advisor Shayne Creppel announced a new initiative with the Leesville and Alexandria campuses. Creppel said the students on both campuses are requesting more activities to be held. Programing councils will be made up of students from both campuses and be paid for directly by their students.

During cabinet reports, the cabinet thanked each other and the Senate for their work for the university and the student body.

Outgoing Student Body President Jacob Ellis thanked the senators for their work and dedication.

Ellis said SGA is better because of the Senate’s work this year.

Dr. Neeru Deep is heading a website projected called the Center for Positivity, Well-Being and Hope, Ellis said.

Ellis said the site needs student-generated content, including butnot limited to songs, poetry, pictures, quotes and movies.

Those interested may send their content directly to Ellis.

In other news,

• Student Affairs Commissioner Kristen Prejean said mental health videos are being released over the week.

• “Chef Kevin” is working on more cooking videos, she added.

• External Affairs Commissioner Tyler Magnano is releasing a registration graphic.

A virtual SGA inauguration is set for April 27 at 6 p.m. via Cisco WebEx.

The budget stands at:

• $44, 219 – Student Government

• $56,200 – Speakers

• $11,155 – Organizational Relief Fund