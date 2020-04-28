Louisiana stay-at-home order extended until May 15

Staff reports

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana’s stay-at-home order will be in place at least through May 15, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday. The state does not meet the criteria for re-opening the state in phase one of President Donald Trump, guidelines, Edwards said.

According to the governor’s press release, the updated stay-at-home order adds three changes:• Malls will remain closed to the public, but stores may open for curbside delivery.• Restaurants will be allowed to open their outside areas for patrons to eat meals only, without tableside service.• All employees of a business who have contact with the public must wear a mask.

The Louisiana Department of Health says Louisiana is increasing in new cases and hospitalizations statewide.According to White House criteria, both must be declining..

Edwards has hopes to reopen state soon.

“I am anxious to get all areas of our economy reopened, but if we accelerate too quickly, we may have to slam on the brakes,” he said. “That will be bad for public health and for businesses, bad for our people and bad for our state.”

Louisiana Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly urge everyone to wear masks when in public.

Businesses that were already closed will remain closed. Nonessential retail business in Louisiana with fewer than 10 people inside can be open.

Businesses that are deemed essential under the third phase of federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agencyguidance may still be open.

Edwards’ next announcement on the stay-at-home policy will be on or before May 11.