In person classes set to resume next fall

The University of Louisiana System plans to resume in-person classes in the fall semester, the nine-campus university system announced Monday.

Dr. Jim Henderson, president of the UL System, said that with the right safeguards in place and following the guidance of health experts, schools will be able to safely return to campus in August.

ULS guidelines will address the re-populating of campuses based on external and internal conditions including segmenting return by waves; testing requirements; increased hygiene; communication practices; and distancing protocols.

“Our universities have been in lock-step through the interruptions we experienced the past couple of months,” Henderson said. “This systemic coordination is beneficial to students, faculty, staff and the state as a whole.”

In an NSU press release, NSU President Dr. Chris Maggio said appropriate safeguards and health measures are being implemented to ensure the health of personnel.

Red River Sanitors, NSU’s custodial vendor, has conducted thorough cleaning and sanitization of all restrooms and public areas throughout the campus and During the stay-at-home order, faculty and staff worked remotely to help students complete the semester and the university presented a virtual graduation May 8. While the campus was mostly empty, administrators worked to ensure that buildings and facilities are ready for reopening.

glass and plexiglass barriers are being installed in high traffic areas of the Student Services Building and the Wellness, Recreation, and Activities Center.

“Hand sanitizer stations have also been placed in high traffic areas,” Maggio said. “Elevators will have limited occupancy of two passengers at a time.”

Maggio announced a phased return to campus for employees beginning Monday, May 18, to bring back personnel in a limited capacity, including protocols for maintaining social distancing.

During Louisiana’s stay-at-home order, when the campus was typically empty, administrators worked to ensure that all buildings and facilities are ready for re-opening.

“We have missed the usual activity that normally takes place on our campus,” Maggio said. “We are looking forward to welcoming students back to campus.”

