NSU to close rest of week due to severe weather

Staff Report

Northwestern State University campuses will be closed from noon Wednesday, Aug. 26, through Friday, Aug. 28, due to the threat of severe weather from Hurricane Laura.

“The decision to cancel classes, close offices and suspend operations except for essential personnel and services was made to help assure the safety of students, faculty and staff and others served by the university,” said NSU President Dr. Chris Maggio.

In-person and online classes scheduled from noon Wednesday through Friday will be cancelled, and all offices on campuses in Natchitoches, Alexandria, Leesville and Shreveport will be closed during that period, according to an official NSU press release.

Taharqa Battle, a sophomore communications major agrees, “For people who have to commute to class, it’s pretty dangerous and for anyone living on campus as well.”

Residence halls on the main campus in Natchitoches will remain open. Iberville Dining Hall will be open, and other campus dining facilities will have reduced hours of operation, according to a university wide email sent out by Maggio.

Noah Melvin, a sophomore criminal justice major, said he was about to leave his house to get back on campus when he got the email saying school was cancelled and would re-open next week.

“So, I’m staying home for my safety and I hope everyone stays safe during this time,” Melvin said.

Students, faculty and staff should monitor official social media platforms and the university website for updates and emergency messages will be sent through the university’s Purple Alert System.

“We encourage students and others to exercise extreme caution during this weather emergency, especially if they travel, and to observe safety guidelines issued by the National Weather Service and other agencies,” Maggio said.