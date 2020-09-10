SGA opens up voting for homecoming nominations

Trinity Velazquez

Editor in Chief

On Sep. 8, 2020 Student Government Association voted that all homecoming nominations will open Thursday, Sep. 9, at 5 p.m. and will close Sunday, Sep. 20, at 11:59 p.m.

The senate also decided that election voting will be open on Tuesday, Sep. 29, 8 a.m. and will close Wednesday, Sep. 30 at 8 a.m.

Student Body President Nicholas Hopkins discussed his need to get election dates approved in the meeting.

Hopkins also discussed that he has met with other student body presidents to discuss a relief program to raise money for Thanksgiving baskets for people in Lake Charles affected by damage from Hurricane Laura.

Vice President Kristen Prejean announced that she is trying to get an election board together and that she would be proposing dates later in the meeting.

Internal Affairs will host Patriot Day on Friday, Sep. 11 at 8:46 a.m. and National Voter Registration Day from 11-1 p.m. in the Friedman Student Union on Tuesday, September 22.

Academic Affairs Commissioner Connor Donaldson announced he is looking for a mental health speaker and is working with Student Affairs Commissioner Alaina Parham for a Black Lives Matter speaker.

The SGA budget stands at $31,706.48.

The Speaker budget is at $99,227. 90.

No students were present for Students’ Right to Speak.