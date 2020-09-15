NSU sets up hurricane relief fund

Trinity Ford

Reporter

Northwestern State University has set up a Hurricane Relief Fund for students who were affected by Hurricane Laura. Students in need can begin to apply for these funds as soon as possible; as these funds are limited, and applications are being addressed by the committee upon receipt.

“I am hoping that these funds will assist students cover some of their loss expenses due to the storm,” University President Chris Maggio said. “We know that students have so many other expenses and needs that we wanted to help minimize their financial losses due to the storm.”

Assistant Director of Donor Relations Erin Dupree says it did not take long after the storm for NSU to think of a way to help their students.

“Our Director of Development, Jill Bankston, reached out to our team 2 days after the Hurricane to begin thinking about this,” Dupree said.

Time, thought, and effort has been used to create this Hurricane Relief Fund.

“It is a very large undertaking that takes a lot of strategic planning, but awarding assistance to those in need is always a wonderful feeling,” Dupree said.

The funds that are being offered are based on donations and grants given to the NSU Foundation to be used for the Hurricane Relief Fund.

“We feel that the alumni and supporters will assist during this time of need by providing financial support,” Executive Director of the NSU Foundation Drake Owens said.

“I am very proud of everyone who stepped forward to assist with donating to this initiative,” Maggio said. “Also, I am very proud of the NSU Foundation staff for their initiative in securing funds through donations and grants to assist our NSU community.”

Students who were impacted by Hurricane Laura can apply to the Hurricane Relief Application through this link: